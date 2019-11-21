A 22-year-old man is in custody after police say he deliberately rammed into parked cars and traffic light poles in Richmond Hill early Thursday morning.

The collisions occurred along Yonge Street, between Major Mackenzie Drive and Centre Street, at around 2 a.m.

Police say the 22-year-old suspect was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck along Yonge Street when he purposely hit five parked cars, a bus shelter, and several traffic poles in the area.

The man allegedly abandoned his badly damaged, smoldering vehicle just north of Major Mackenzie Drive.

He was located by officers a short time later and arrested.

Police say they do not believe the man was impaired at the time of the collisions.

He will be facing a number of charges, including failing to remain at the scene of a crash.

The area is expected to be closed through the morning rush hour.

Hydro wires were also knocked down as a result of the collisions and police say some businesses in the area are currently without power.