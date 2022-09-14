Driver dead after head-on collision in Markham

A driver is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Markham Wednesday morning.

York Regional Police responded to a crash in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive East from Richard Person Drive to Warden Avenue at around 6 a.m.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.

An adult driver from one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The condition of the occupants from the other vehicle is unknown.

Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route and to expect delays in the area.