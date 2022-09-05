Driver dead after collision on Hwy. 401 in Toronto

An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS) An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton