TORONTO
Toronto

    • Driver dead after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby

    CTV News file image CTV News file image
    Share

    One person has died following a three-vehicle crash in Whitby, Ont according to the provincial police highway safety division.

    In a post to social media, the OPP said that the crash happened at 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Highway 401 near Thickson Road.

    One driver was pronounced dead and the driver of another vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up

    Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News