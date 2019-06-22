

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Paramedics say four people were hurt, one critically, when two cars collided in a Scarborough intersection on Saturday evening.

Toronto EMS says they were called to Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East at 7:10 p.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find one person in critical condition, two people in serious condition and one person with minor injuries.

Each was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Viewer video from the scene showed a badly damaged silver Honda Civic and a male occupant lying on the median nearby.

Police said one driver involved fled the scene in their vehicle.