TORONTO
Toronto

    • Driver crashes into 2 cruisers, 2 street lights while fleeing traffic stop in Mississauga: police

    Share

    Two police cruisers and two street lights were damaged Thursday morning after a driver attempted to flee a traffic stop in Mississauga, says Peel Regional Police (PRP).

    The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. near Burnhamthorpe and Creditview roads.

    The motorist, who was wanted by Peel Regional Police for reasons unknown, was taken to the hospital as a precaution, they said in a post on X.

    No other injuries were reported.

    An unnamed male in his late 20s is now in police custody and has been charged with failing to comply and flight from police.

    Westbound Burnhamthorpe is currently closed between Creditview and Riverwood Park as police investigate. It is not clear when the roadway will reopen.

    Anyone with further information is asked to contact PRP’s 11 Division at (905) 453-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News