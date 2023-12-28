Driver charged in west-end crash that left 1 pedestrian dead

A 31-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a collision in the city’s west end last month that left one pedestrian dead.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 at the intersection of Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Road.

Police said a dump truck was heading westbound on Eglinton Avenue West, toward Dufferin Street, when the driver attempted to turn left. At that time, a 53-year-old man was crossing on the south side of the intersection and was struck by the dump truck.

The man was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said the driver involved in the incident was charged earlier this week with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death. He has been identified by investigators as 31-year-old Rohit Sharma. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

The charge has not been proven in court.

Police are asking anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area at the time of the collision to contact investigators.