TORONTO -- A driver in his 20s is facing a dangerous driving charge after a violent crash on a residential street in Brampton, Ont. on Canada Day.

The crash occurred on Wednesday just before 1:30 p.m. on Commodore Drive, a residential street in the area of Williams Parkways and James Potter Road.

In a video of the aftermath posted to social media, a severely damaged red, two-door vehicle can be seen resting at a bend in the road, with debris strewn across the roadway.

In the video, confirmed by Peel police, bewildered neigbours survey the wreckage as emergency responders move about the scene.

According to police, the male driver of the vehicle lost control before the car rolled over multiple times. The car struck another vehicle, a tree and a fence before coming to rest, police said.

Incredibly, there were no injuries.

Another video circulating on social media was apparently captured from a home’s surveillance camera and appears to show the actual collision.

The video shows a vehicle travelling along Williams Parkway at a high rate of speed, on a bend in the road that runs parallel to Commodore Drive. At the turn, the vehicle loses control, mounts the curb, smashes through the iron fence separating the streets, and rolls multiple times before coming to rest on the parallel street.

The driver was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and has since been released, police said.

Police said they could not say exactly how fast the vehicle was travelling, but they are looking at speed as a possible factor in the collision.