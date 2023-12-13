TORONTO
Toronto

    • Driver caught going nearly 200m/h on Ontario highway because passenger had a 'stomach ache': police

    A driver caught going nearly 200km/h on a highway in Hamilton explained their passenger had a stomach ache and they were only speeding to get them home, police said.

    “Maybe the speed was aggravating the nausea?” the OPP Highway Safety Division said in a post to X late Tuesday night.

    Police shared an image of the radar gun used in the traffic stop on the Queen Elizabeth Way at Fifty Road, which shows the driver was allegedly travelling at 192km/h. The posted speed limit in the area is 110km/h.

    The 42-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving and their licence was suspended for 30 days, police said. Their vehicle was also impounded for 14 days.

    Ontario increased the speed limit on that stretch of highway, and five other sections in the province, from 100km/h to 110km/h in April of last year following a pilot project in 2019.

    The government said at the time that 80 per cent of people who responded to a survey about the pilot project supported it.

