Driver arrested after two pedestrians struck by vehicle near Bathurst and Dundas streets
Police are shown on scene after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle near Dundas and Bathurst streets early Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, February 10, 2018 8:31AM EST
Two pedestrians were rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after they were struck by a suspected impaired driver in the city’s west end.
The collision happened near Bathurst and Dundas streets at around 12:30 a.m.
Police say that the driver was taken into custody at the scene.
Police continue the circumstances leading up to the collision.
Bathurst Street was closed in both directions at Dundas Street but has since reopened.