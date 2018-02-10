

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Two pedestrians were rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after they were struck by a suspected impaired driver in the city’s west end.

The collision happened near Bathurst and Dundas streets at around 12:30 a.m.

Police say that the driver was taken into custody at the scene.

Police continue the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Bathurst Street was closed in both directions at Dundas Street but has since reopened.