

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that allegedly left the scene in Brampton Sunday evening.

The incident happened in the area of Main Street and Bovaird Drive at around 7 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said the vehicle mounted the curb and struck the pedestrian before the driver of the vehicle left the scene. However the vehicle was located a short time later.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving, police said.

The major collision reconstruction team is investigating the incident.