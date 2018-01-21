Driver arrested after man injured in Brampton hit-and-run
Police respond to a hit-and-run collision in Brampton January 21, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, January 21, 2018 8:44PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 22, 2018 12:39AM EST
A pedestrian in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that allegedly left the scene in Brampton Sunday evening.
The incident happened in the area of Main Street and Bovaird Drive at around 7 p.m.
Peel Regional Police said the vehicle mounted the curb and struck the pedestrian before the driver of the vehicle left the scene. However the vehicle was located a short time later.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving, police said.
The major collision reconstruction team is investigating the incident.