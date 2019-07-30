

Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto





Police say a driver who struck a pedestrian and then crashed into a drug store near College Park has been arrested for suspected impaired driving.

According to police, a male driver was in the area of Gerrard and Bay streets at around 12:30 a.m. when he struck a pedestrian. Police say the driver continued on toward Gerrard and Elizabeth streets, where he hit another object.

The driver, police allege, eventually crashed into a Shoppers Drug Mart store near Yonge and College streets and was ultimately arrested near Yonge and Dundas streets.

A full list of charges the driver is facing has not been released but police say they believe the suspect was impaired at the time of the collisions.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital but their current condition is not known.