

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have arrested a person suspected of impaired driving after a vehicle crashed into a tree outside a public school in Vaughan around lunchtime on Friday.

The single-vehicle collision occurred around noon in front of Glen Shields Public School, near the area of Dufferin Street and Glen Shields Avenue.

Police say a minivan veered off the road and collided with a tree.

“The vehicle left the roadway, struck a number of things in its path down the sidewalk and came to rest,” Staff Sgt. Andrew Bell told CTV News Toronto.

No one was injured.

Police said the driver exited the vehicle and was found by officers “in proximity” to the scene of the crash.

“There is a school within maybe 50 yards from here. There’s another school, Our Lady of the Rosary, just down the road. He is travelling on the sidewalk in the middle of the day,” Bell said. “So, obviously very dangerous to the public.”

The driver has not been charged.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.