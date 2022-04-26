Driver arrested after 8 separate crashes in Mississauga

A male driver has been arrested following multiple, separate collisions in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers responded to multiple collisions at locations beginning on the QEW at Hurontario Street up to Burnhamthorpe Road, shortly before 12:15 p.m.

Police said there were a total of eight separate collisions, with one suspect vehicle involved in all of them.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

A male driver fled on foot after a collision at Hurontario Street and Burhamthorpe Road but he was located and arrested a short time later, police said.

All northbound lanes on Hurontario Street are closed at Burnhamthorpe Road and only one southbound lane on Hurontario Street is open.

In addition, westbound lanes on Burnhamthorpe Road are closed east of Hurontario Street.

Police say the closures are expected to last for awhile.