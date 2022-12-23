Driver and 4-year-old child seriously injured after collision in Ajax

A four-year-old child is one of two people injured after a two-vehicle collision in Ajax, Ont. Friday morning.

The incident took place around 6:15 a.m. near Taunton Road West and Westney Road North.

According to police, a pickup truck travelling westbound and a sedan travelling westbound collided head-on at the intersection.

The driver of the sedan, a 37-year-old man, was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma unit with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. His young daughter was also rushed to a trauma unit in critical, but stable condition.

A second child in the vehicle was uninjured, as was the driver of the pick-up truck.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.

No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.