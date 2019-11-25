TORONTO -- Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit another car in King Township on Monday morning and then fled.

Authorities said multiple calls came in around 8.50 a.m. after a crash took place. Officers said they believe the collision occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 near King Road.

A beige Toyota Camry hit another vehicle before fleeing, police say.

A short time later, police said they located a damaged Toyota Camry near Dufferin Street and King Road but the driver was not at the scene.

The canine unit was called to help locate the driver, who has not yet been found.

No suspect description has been provided by officials thus far.

The Ontario Provincial Police are assisting in the investigation.

Police said no injuries have been reported.