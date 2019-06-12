

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A female driver is being airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a tire flew off a moving vehicle on Highway 400 near Innisfil and smashed through her windshield.

Ontario Provincial Police say that a passenger vehicle was headed northbound on Highway 400 near Highway 89 at around 8:30 a.m. when a tire came off its front wheel and went into the southbound lanes of the highway.

“It came off the passenger vehicle, bounced into the southbound lanes and struck a vehicle,” Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video message posted to Twitter. “The tire smashed through the windshield into the occupant compartment of this vehicle resulting in serious injuries to the female driver.”

The female driver of the vehicle was a 20-year-old woman from Barrie, OPP say.

The southbound lanes of Highway 400 were initially blocked north of Highway 89, however one southbound lane reopened at around 10:30 a.m. All but one northbound lane is also blocked.