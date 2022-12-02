Driver airlifted to hospital after crash on Highway 407 in Pickering

One person has been critically injured in a crash on Highway 407 in Pickering.

Ontario Provincial Police say the single-vehicle rollover occurred on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Brock Road at around 3 p.m.

Ornge air ambulance was called to the scene and airlifted a male driver to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries. There is no immediate word on his condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

All eastbound lanes of Highway 407 are closed due to the crash. It is unclear when the highway will be reopened.