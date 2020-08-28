TORONTO -- A drive-by shooting on Highway 401 sent one man to hospital overnight, Toronto police say.

According to police, at around midnight a vehicle on Highway 401 was entering a ramp at Keele Street when another vehicle pulled up and an occupant started shooting.

The male driver of the first vehicle was injured and later transported to hospital for treatment.

Paramedics said the man's injuries are serious but police told CP24 that he was conscious and breathing when taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.