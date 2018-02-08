Drake leaves cash, goodwill during stops across Miami
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018
Last Updated Thursday, February 8, 2018 10:14AM EST
MIAMI - OK, we get it: Drake loves Miami.
The 31-year-old Canadian rap star has been spreading money and goodwill throughout the city this week, beginning with a surprise visit to Miami Senior High School on Monday to shoot parts of his new music video "God's Plan." He donated $25,000 and promised students they'll get uniforms designed by his clothing label.
Then he surprised University of Miami student Destiny James with a $50,000 scholarship.
And then, The Miami Herald reports , Drake paid the grocery bills of every shopper inside a Sabor Tropical supermarket. He also gave $50,000 to a non-profit for a homeless shelter where he also dropped $150 Target gift cards for all 130 women residents.
His Instagram photo shows him on the water with a caption saying "Miami thank you."