Drake dons 'Breaker High' sweatshirt at Raptors game in nod to the '90s
Drake posed for a photo with Clemson Tigers football coach Dabo Swinney during the game. (Toronto Raptors / Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 12:26PM EDT
TORONTO -- Drake loves breaking records and also "Breaker High," it seems.
The Toronto rapper, who recently surpassed Taylor Swift's record for the most wins at the Billboard Music Awards, wore a sweatshirt with the logo for "Breaker High" at Tuesday's Toronto Raptors game.
The late-1990s series was filmed in Burnaby, B.C., and set at a high school on a cruise ship.
Cast members included London, Ont., native Ryan Gosling and Tyler Labine of Brampton, Ont.
Of course, Drake himself is also a former teen TV series star, having played Jimmy Brooks on "Degrassi: The Next Generation."
Drake, who is an ambassador for the Raptors, sat courtside as the team beat the Philadelphia 76ers 125-89.