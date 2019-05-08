

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Drake loves breaking records and also "Breaker High," it seems.

The Toronto rapper, who recently surpassed Taylor Swift's record for the most wins at the Billboard Music Awards, wore a sweatshirt with the logo for "Breaker High" at Tuesday's Toronto Raptors game.

The late-1990s series was filmed in Burnaby, B.C., and set at a high school on a cruise ship.

Cast members included London, Ont., native Ryan Gosling and Tyler Labine of Brampton, Ont.

Of course, Drake himself is also a former teen TV series star, having played Jimmy Brooks on "Degrassi: The Next Generation."

Drake, who is an ambassador for the Raptors, sat courtside as the team beat the Philadelphia 76ers 125-89.