Drake announces tour with Migos with 2 stops in Toronto
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 8:27AM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Drake is going on tour.
The 31-year-old announced the "Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour" on Monday. Drake will be joined by "Walk It Talk It" collaborators Migos and special guests on the North American leg through the summer and fall.
The 41-date tour starts July 26 in Salt Lake City.
Canadian tour dates include: a show in Woodbridge, Ont. on June 7; two stops in Toronto at the Air Canada Centre on Aug. 10 and 11; Montreal on Sept. 4; two shows in Vancouver on Nov. 3 and 4; and Edmonton on Nov. 6.
Drake has released the singles "God's Plan" and "Nice For What" ahead of his anticipated fifth studio album "Scorpion."
