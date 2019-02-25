

Ontario Provincial Police have closed a stretch of Highway 400 in Barrie following a multi-vehicle pile-up.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the highway, just south of Mapleview Drive, sometime before 11 a.m.

According to Barrie Fire, more than 70 vehicles are involved in the crash, including several tractor trailers. The crash also reportedly caused a 500 litre diesel spill, which crews have managed to control.

No major injuries have been reported at this time.

Local transit buses are being brought in to shelter people involved in the crash.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said nasty weather and low visibility due to blowing snow has affected driving conditions highway.

“It is whiteout conditions,” he said in a Periscope video.

“It’s zero visibility. You do not want to be in this area at this point.”

The highway has been closed in both directions between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road while emergency crews respond to the scene.

Schmidt said police, firefighters and paramedics will be using the northbound side of the highway to access those involved.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area altogether.

Environment Canada issued a blizzard warning for the area around Barrie on Monday morning.

The federal agency warned of “dangerous snow squalls” and strong winds that could bring “whiteout conditions” in the area when combined.

The blowing snow has prompted OPP to close all Simcoe County and Dufferin County roads until further notice. Police are urging drivers to stay off the roads while the hazardous weather passes.