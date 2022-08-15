Dozens of families scrambling to find new child care provider after Ajax daycare forced to close by end of month

Happy Kids Child Care in Ajax is seen in this undated photo. The Ajax daycare is set to close its doors at the end of August, leaving many parents scrambling to find a new child care provider. (Submitted/Julie Gilchrist) Happy Kids Child Care in Ajax is seen in this undated photo. The Ajax daycare is set to close its doors at the end of August, leaving many parents scrambling to find a new child care provider. (Submitted/Julie Gilchrist)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton