Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man has been stabbed in the abdomen in downtown Toronto, police say.

Police said on Twitter that the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. between Yonge Street and O’Keefe Lane, which is near the campus of Toronto Metropolitan University.

Paramedics say the victim is an adult male with life-threatening injuries. He has been transported to a trauma centre.

One suspect has been taken into custody.

It is unclear at this time whether the individuals involved knew each other or if this was a random attack. Police remain on site to investigate.

This is a developing story. More information to come.