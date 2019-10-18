

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a stabbing that took place in downtown Toronto in July.

Investigators said the incident happened on July 28 near Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue at 3:15 a.m., after the suspect and the victim became involved in a heated argument.

The argument escalated into a fight and the victim received several stab wounds, police said.

Police believe that the suspect then fled on a bicycle travelling eastbound on Queen Street West.

The victim was transported to hospital and treated for his injuries.

Toronto police released surveillance video of the incident on Friday in hopes of identifying the suspect.

The suspect has been described as standing about five-foot-eight, with a slim build and an afro or curly hair. He was last seen wearing a grey or blue T-shirt, possibly wearing black pants and riding a dark-coloured road bike.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact police directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.