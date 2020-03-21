A man has died in hospital after a shooting outside Ryerson University campus on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge and Gould streets, north of Dundas Street West, at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Insp. Darren Alldrit said the victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.

Police said they are looking for one suspect wearing dark clothing. He was last seen on O'Keefe Lane heading towards Gerrard Street East.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.