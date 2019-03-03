

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A woman was taken to hospital after two vehicles collided downtown early Sunday, one of them striking a traffic pole.

It happened on Jarvis Street near Carlton Street, at around 4 a.m.

Toronto Paramedic services said a woman was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is not yet clear.

A section of Jarvis Street remains closed in the area because the damaged traffic light is hanging over the road.