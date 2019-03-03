Downtown collision sends woman to hospital
Crews respond to a collision near Carlton and Jarvis streets Sunday March 3, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, March 3, 2019 7:55AM EST
A woman was taken to hospital after two vehicles collided downtown early Sunday, one of them striking a traffic pole.
It happened on Jarvis Street near Carlton Street, at around 4 a.m.
Toronto Paramedic services said a woman was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the collision is not yet clear.
A section of Jarvis Street remains closed in the area because the damaged traffic light is hanging over the road.