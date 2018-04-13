

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





One person has been taken to a trauma centre without vital signs following a collision in Toronto’s Downsview area Friday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a collision around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Jane Street and Beverly Hills Drive, near Wilson Avenue. Police said that two vehicles were involved in the incident and that one of the vehicles reportedly flipped over, crashing into a bus shelter.

Police said no one was in the bus shelter during the time of the collision.

In a tweet, police said that someone was "thrown from a vehicle” during the collision.

One person was found without vital signs and taken to a trauma centre. A second patient was also transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police say the intersection of Jane Street and Beverly Hills Drive will be closed for an extensive period as their investigation continues.