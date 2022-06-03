Doug Ford to speak with reporters day after being re-elected in Ontario

Newly re-elected Doug Ford will speak with reporters this morning, hours after his party cruised to another majority government.

Ford is set to hold a media availability at the Toronto Congress Centre at 10 a.m.

It comes on the heels of a sweeping victory in Thursday’s election in which Ford’s Progressive Conservative party improved upon their seat count from 2018 by taking 83 of Ontario’s 124 ridings.

The thorough victory saw the Tories take approximately 41 per cent of the popular vot, and ultimately prompted the leaders of both the NDP and Liberal parties to announce their resignation.

The NDP’s Andrea Horwath, however, noted in her concession speech that the “majority of Ontarians have not endorsed or supported the PC government.”

“Doug Ford needs to realize that,” she said.

The media availability will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.