Doug Ford to put business assets in trust as he leads PC party
Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford greets supporters as he holds a unity rally in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 2:07PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 20, 2018 2:33PM EDT
TORONTO -- Doug Ford says he will place his business assets in trust as he assumes the leadership of Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party.
Ford arrived at the provincial legislature today to meet with the Tory caucus and said he intends to discuss his business holdings with the province's Integrity Commissioner this week.
Ford also says his election platform -- which is still in development -- will include a balanced budget.
Ford could not immediately say when the party's election platform will be unveiled.
The newly minted opposition leader also took a swipe at Premier Kathleen Wynne, who he criticized for proposing to run an $8 billion deficit in the upcoming provincial budget.
Ford was narrowly elected Tory leader over a week ago, beating former legislator Christine Elliott who has said she intends to run for the party in the June 7 election.