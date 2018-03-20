

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Doug Ford says he will place his business assets in trust as he assumes the leadership of Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party.

Ford arrived at the provincial legislature today to meet with the Tory caucus and said he intends to discuss his business holdings with the province's Integrity Commissioner this week.

Ford also says his election platform -- which is still in development -- will include a balanced budget.

Ford could not immediately say when the party's election platform will be unveiled.

The newly minted opposition leader also took a swipe at Premier Kathleen Wynne, who he criticized for proposing to run an $8 billion deficit in the upcoming provincial budget.

Ford was narrowly elected Tory leader over a week ago, beating former legislator Christine Elliott who has said she intends to run for the party in the June 7 election.