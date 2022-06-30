Doug Ford marks upcoming gas tax cut today

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is planning to mark the upcoming cut to the province’s gas tax in Brampton on Thursday.

He will be joined by Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney for the announcement at 10 a.m.

The cut to the provincial gas tax promised by Ford is set to take effect on Friday.

The government passed legislation this spring to lower the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre, as well as the fuel tax covering diesel by 5.3 cents per litre, for six months between July 1 and Dec. 31.

Experts say it may offer some relief to drivers facing sky-high prices at the pump, although the long-term benefits may be more unpredictable.

Regular fuel prices are hovering close to $2 per litre in cities across Ontario.

With files from the Canadian Press