Doug Ford to make announcement in Brampton, Ont.
Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement in Brampton, Ont. Wednesday morning.
He’ll be joined by Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli for the 10 a.m. address.
On Friday, Ford was asked extensively by reporters about a stag and doe party held for his daughter in the summer -- which was reportedly attended by a number of developers, who Ford described as family friends -- and whether the guest list raised any ethical questions.
“Nothing is more personal and private than your family and going to a stag, it's not unusual for anyone,” he said at the time. “I know the difference of what we should and shouldn't do. Our family has been in politics for 30 years…This is ridiculous to be frank with you.”
The event -- which allegedly encouraged guests to provide gifts, some up to $1,000 -- was investigated by the province’s integrity commissioner in January after media inquiries were made about the gathering, who found no wrongdoing.
Ford’s relationships with developers have been brought into question in recent months after the government announced its plans to remove land from the Greenbelt to build houses.
Opposition parties and environmental advocates have alleged that Ford, as well as Housing Minister Steve Clark, tipped off developers who own land on the protected green space before the announcement was made.
With files from Katherine DeClerq and CP24’s Bryann Aguilar
Doug Ford to make announcement in Brampton, Ont.
5 things to know as council debates Toronto's budget amid Tory fallout
Worst January for home sales since 2009, CREA reports
Home sales in January were the lowest for the month since 2009 and down 37.1 per cent compared with a year ago, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
Trudeau headed to Bahamas for meeting of Caribbean leaders as Haiti crisis deepens
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to depart today for the Bahamas, where members of the Caribbean Community are gathering to discuss regional issues, including a deepening crisis in Haiti.
New strain of bird flu spreading in Canada: Can it infect humans?
A strain of bird flu is adapting to infect mammals, raising concerns it could eventually jump to the human population — and one veterinarian says there’s potential it could drive another pandemic.
Duangphet Phromthep, one of 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018, dies in U.K.
Duangphet Phromthep, one of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded Thai cave after a weekslong operation that drew global attention in 2018, has died in the U.K., British and Thai officials announced Wednesday.
Pharmacist alleges pet drug companies are keeping the cost of vet medications high
An Ontario pharmacy owner claims veterinary drug distributors are restricting the supply of medication, which she believes is costing owners more money to treat their pets.
Russian bomber intercepted near Alaska as search continues for downed 'objects'
After days of shooting down unidentified 'objects,' fighter jets from Canada and the United States were scrambled Monday night to intercept four Russian military aircraft as they buzzed North American airspace.
Most Canadians say any level of debt is a relationship deal breaker, survey finds
A survey found many Canadians say debt plays a significant role on whether they enter or stay in a relationship. According to the survey released by Finder, three-quarters of Canadians (75 per cent) would think about breaking up or not starting a relationship due to a partner’s debt, regardless of the total amount.
Class-action lawsuit alleges former Montreal principal sexually abused young students
A former Montreal school principal is accused of sexually assaulting multiple young students, some as young as seven, during extracurricular activities at his farm in Ontario and his home in the 1970s and 1980s.
Uber rolls out new audio recording safety feature in Canada
Uber has added a new audio recording function to its phone app in Canada, billed as an optional safety feature in case of an incident during a trip.
Buses stop in Laval for minute of silence Wednesday in honour of daycare crash victims
Bus drivers across the Montreal region stopped their vehicles simultaneously Wednesday morning to observe a minute of silence in honour of the victims of last week's deadly daycare bus crash. Bus operators working for transit agencies in Laval, Montreal and Longueuil stopped driving at exactly 8:24 a.m. to pay their respects.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante to testify in racial profiling class action
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is expected to testify today in a class-action lawsuit that claims the city hasn't acted to combat systemic racial profiling by its police officers.
Quebec health minister to table bill to limit use of private agencies in network
Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to table a bill on Wednesday to limit the use of private agencies and independent labour in the health and social services sector. Quebec has long been dependent on these outside agencies, which provide public health institutions with piecework, particularly to make up for the labour shortage.
Strong wind gusts forecasted as special weather statement in effect
A special weather statement remains in effect on Wednesday as Environment Canada is forecasting strong wind gusts for the London, Ont. region set to begin late in the morning.
Loaded guns, drugs, cash seized during robbery investigation: London police
Two men are facing multiple weapons and drug charges stemming from an investigation that began earlier this week after a man was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint, London police said.
London man facing charges after assaulting two women
A London, Ont. man is facing multiple serious charges after he allegedly assaulted two female acquaintances and made death threats in the north end of the city over the weekend.
One dead in connection to Kitchener, Ont. house explosion last month
One of the people injured in a townhouse explosion on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener has died.
Man arrested with 34,000 unmarked cigarettes in Wellington County: OPP
Wellington County OPP have arrested a man they say had 34,000 unmarked cigarettes, suspected methamphetamine and a half empty bottle of Fireball whisky in his car.
Investors own 77 per cent of new condos in Waterloo region
As the K-W skyline continues to grow, data shows it's investors who are buying up a significant portion of it.
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
Flash freeze warning issued for many communities in the northeast
Environment Canada issued a weather alert Wednesday morning warning of an expected flash freeze in the afternoon and evening.
Fire at North Bay tire recycling facility under investigation
All three North Bay fire stations were called to an industrial structure fire at the Goodyear Tire recycling facility on Booth Road just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, officials say.
Homicide unit investigating shooting death of 18-year-old man
Ottawa police say they are investigating a Valentine’s Day homicide after an 18-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening.
Record-breaking temperatures possible in Ottawa
The unseasonably warm weather continues in Ottawa and the city will likely see record-breaking temperatures Wednesday.
'We keep getting lucky': Orleans explosion highlights need for 'level 0' solution, paramedic association head says
The head of the Ottawa Paramedic Association says the issue of 'level zero', when there are no ambulances available to respond to 9-1-1 calls, is so serious that Ottawa was 'lucky' Monday's explosion wasn't worse.
Drivers caught going over double speed limit on Windsor streets
Windsor police say two drivers were busted going over double the speed limit on city streets.
Windsor men facing weapon-related charges in Sudbury
Two Windsor men are facing several weapons-related charges after an incident in Sudbury.
Special weather statement in effect, strong wind gusts forecasted
A special weather statement is in effect on Wednesday as Environment Canada is forecasting strong wind gusts for the Windsor, Ont. region, set to begin late in the morning.
Snowmobiler runs into parked car and leaves the scene
Between 11 a.m. and noon Saturday, a snowmobiler struck a parked car in a driveway near Webster Boulevard and Innisfil Beach Road.
Midland Cultural Centre hosts new Indigenous art exhibit
"The Indigenous Group of Seven" opened Feb. 3, and runs until April 21, in the Midland Cultural Centre's Gallery of Indigenous Art.
Concern mounts for missing Midland man one week after disappearance
Provincial police say they learned on Monday Nicolaus Wilson hadn't been seen or heard from since February 8.
Fredericton man loses family members in Turkiye earthquake, others living in car
Ahmed Hallaq of Fredericton, N.B., was visiting Turkiye during the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake and has lost a cousin and an aunt.
Nova Scotia politicians speak out about threats made towards them and their families
Nova Scotia politicians are speaking out after recent angry calls and messages from the public included threats.
2 men in hospital after a pair of early morning Calgary shootings
Two men, both believed to be in their 20s or 30s, were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a pair of shootings.
Serious crash south of Calgary sends man to hospital
Multiple vehicles were involved in crash on Highway 2 Tuesday evening.
Cool and sunny in Calgary today
Northwesterly wind off of the high-pressure ridge that’s building up will keep things milder today, drawing in a touch of cloud and some weak flurries north of Calgary.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
Southern Manitoba highways reopened; some schools closed
All southern Manitoba highways that were closed due to weather conditions have now reopened; however, a few schools are now closed.
Manitoba worst province in Canada for child poverty: report
An annual report has found that Manitoba remains the worst province for child poverty in the country.
B.C. nurse shares tragic story in hopes of preventing carbon monoxide poisoning
Tragedy struck in June 2020 for nurse Jessica Taschner after she and her partner, Steve, were exposed to carbon monoxide from a propane-operated refrigerator while staying in her family's cabin on the Sunshine Coast.
67-year-old B.C. man learns he was switched at birth and isn't actually Indigenous
A 67-year-old B.C. man is still trying to come to grips with the shocking news that he was switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital.
99 Street apartment building evacuated due to fire
A fire early Wednesday morning prompted the evacuation of a three-storey walk-up at 99 Street and 85 Avenue.
Mobile vehicle inspection passes a used car that others would've found not road-worthy
An Edmonton woman hopes others can learn from her experience after she bought a used car that turned out to be a lemon.