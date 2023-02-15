Doug Ford to make announcement in Brampton, Ont.

Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement in Brampton, Ont. Wednesday morning.

He’ll be joined by Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli for the 10 a.m. address.

On Friday, Ford was asked extensively by reporters about a stag and doe party held for his daughter in the summer -- which was reportedly attended by a number of developers, who Ford described as family friends -- and whether the guest list raised any ethical questions.

“Nothing is more personal and private than your family and going to a stag, it's not unusual for anyone,” he said at the time. “I know the difference of what we should and shouldn't do. Our family has been in politics for 30 years…This is ridiculous to be frank with you.”

The event -- which allegedly encouraged guests to provide gifts, some up to $1,000 -- was investigated by the province’s integrity commissioner in January after media inquiries were made about the gathering, who found no wrongdoing.

Ford’s relationships with developers have been brought into question in recent months after the government announced its plans to remove land from the Greenbelt to build houses.

Opposition parties and environmental advocates have alleged that Ford, as well as Housing Minister Steve Clark, tipped off developers who own land on the protected green space before the announcement was made.

With files from Katherine DeClerq and CP24’s Bryann Aguilar