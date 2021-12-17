The Ontario government is considering reducing gathering sizes, cutting capacity limits and changing the definition of fully vaccinated to include three doses as COVID-19 cases soar in the province.

Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at 3:30 p.m. with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore after holding a meeting with his cabinet to discuss the new restrictions.

Sources say Ontario is considering cutting indoor gathering limits down to 10 people from 25.

Capacity limits could also be cut down to 25 per cent in some sectors, sources say.

Sources told CTV News Toronto the Ford government doesn't want to give the impression that potential new restrictions means the province is going into lockdown.

Instead, the government could announce further enhanced measures on Friday, with the main focus remaining on boosters and rapid testing.

The cabinet meeting comes one day after new modelling suggested Ontario could see intensive care capacity reach unsustainable levels in January without an "immediate circuit breaker" to blunt the spread of Omicron.

According to the Ontario's Science Advisory Table, increasing vaccination is "not enough to slow this wave."

The experts suggest an "immediate circuit breaker," where people in Ontario cut their contacts by at least 50 per cent and booster campaigns ramp up to 250,000 shots per day.

Earlier this week, Ontario announced it would be expanding eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to anyone 18 and older starting Monday.

The required interval between a person's second dose and booster shot was shortened from six months down to three months.

The province also said it would be limiting capacity in some indoor spaces with more than 1,000 people to 50 per cent.

This is a developing news story. More to come.