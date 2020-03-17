TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement this morning at Queen's Park as concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to dramatically impact daily life across the world.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliot, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones at 8 a.m. to make the announcement.

Thirty-two new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Ontario on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 177, including five recoveries.

The announcment as been delayed until 8:30 a.m. You can watch live here.

There are more than 1,537 people currently under investigation for the virus. More than 8,460 people in Ontario have tested negative.

The number is down slightly from Sunday's record of 42 new cases in Ontario. New patients reported today are all self-isolating, but other information -- including their ages and how they became infected -- is sparse.

This is a developing news story. More infomation to come.