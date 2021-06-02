TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will announce today whether schools will reopen in June as the provincial government actively considers whether to speed up the implementation of Step 1, a source told CTV News Toronto.

On Tuesday, sources said Ford is not willing to reopen schools until the fall, but the decision had to be finalized at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Health Minister Christine Elliott will join the premier for the announcement at Queen's Park.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream Ford's announcement live at 1 p.m.

A senior government source also told CTV News Toronto that Ford isn't expected to make a formal announcement about the reopening of the economy today, even as they actively consider pushing forward the June 14 reopening date.

The source said the government is still waiting to see whether the Victoria Day long weekend will lead to an "uptick in cases" this weekend, or whether province will continue to see a decline in transmission that follows the recent trend.

The government warns, however, that while the vaccination rates are the "lead indicator," the province is still considering other metrics such as hospitalizations and intensive care numbers.

"ICU [occupancy] is currently still higher than the wave two peak," the government source said, speaking on background to discuss internal deliberations.

While the government has committed to partially lifting the lockdown on June 14, sources also say the government could push up the timeline after receiving the transmission data from the long weekend.

A source said the province would aim to give business owners early notice before the reopening, but said the government has yet to proactively read out to the business sector to alert them of the shifting timelines.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams has previously stated that he wants to see children return to the classroom before the economy reopens, something sources say is now unlikely to happen.

Ford has said multiple times during the pandemic that he always takes the advice of Williams.

"My position has been always … that schools should be the last to close and the first to open," Williams said at a news conference last week. "Ideally, I'd like the schools open before we enter Step 1 of our exit strategy."

Modelling released by health officials in Ontario last month showed that reopening schools would likely result in a six to 11 per cent spike in COVID-19 cases. Experts who presented the modelling deemed that number "manageable" given the benefits of allowing students to return to in-person learning.

The top doctors for Toronto, Peel Region and York Region have also publicly said they would support a resumption of in-person learning before the end of the school year.

Schools have been closed for in-person learning since mid-April when the province announced they would be shut down indefinitely due to skyrocketing COVID-19 transmission in the province.

When Ford closed schools in April, he said he wanted "nothing more than to be able to open the schools up again as soon as possible."

He said the government would keep a "constant eye" on COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalization rates to determine when students resume in-person learning.

The government has never provided specific metrics on where case rates and hospitalizations need to be before reopening schools.