Doug Ford thinks it’s 'a great idea' to move Science Centre to Ontario Place

Premier Doug Ford hinted Thursday the Ontario Science Centre may be moving to Toronto’s waterfront, something that could create a “tremendous opportunity” for more housing.

The proposal—which would see the museum and educational centre moved to Ontario Place—has been on the table for about a year, Ford told reporters at a news conference in Kitchener.

“I personally think it’s a great idea,” he said. “But if I told you now my minister of infrastructure would shoot me on the spot. So can you stay tuned to next week?”

The provincial government submitted its development application for a new Ontario Place, which has been decommissioned since 2012, in November. The proposal includes about 12 acres of accessible public space as well as a “family-friendly” attraction with a wave pool, waterslides and restaurants.

Two private sector partners are working with the government on the proposal, including Austrian resort developer Therme and U.S.-based concert promoter Live Nation.

The proposal has sparked a lot of criticism from advocates who don’t want to see a mega spa on the waterfront and city planners who found some issues with the proposed redevelopment.

It has also become a wedge issue for Toronto’s mayoral candidates, many of whom have spoken publicly about their plans to change the proposal.

Candidate Ana Bailao told reporters last week that she would support moving the Ontario Science Centre, which is currently located at Eglinton Avenue and Don Mills Road, to Ontario Place.

She said that about 5,000 new homes—including 1,500 affordable homes—could be built on the land the science centre now occupies.

Ford said that if the Ontario Science Centre were to move, there would be an “opportunity right there at Don Mills and Eglinton.”

“I think there is a tremendous opportunity to create some attainable homes, and affordable non-profit homes in that region if we decide to go down that route,” the premier said, noting that the Ontario Line is also slated to have a stop at that intersection.

Toronto city planners, for their part, have said the design for Ontario Place as it stands “overwhelms the public realm,” citing concerns about the size of the facility’s main building as well as a five-level underground parking garage.

They also argue the location of the building “prioritizes privates uses” and acts as a barrier to non-paying members of the public.

With files from Phil Tsekouras