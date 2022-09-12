Doug Ford set to hold accession ceremony for King Charles III at Queen’s Park

An accession ceremony is set to take place at Queen’s Park on Monday afternoon in honour of King Charles III.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon signed the order-in-council proclaiming Charles' accession as Canada's head of state.

The ceremony included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Premier Doug Ford and Ontario Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell will hold a provincial accession ceremony at Queen’s Park on Monday at 2 p.m.

On the day of the Queen’s death, Ford commemorated her selfless service and remarkable life.

"Throughout her historic reign, she taught us the true meaning of selfless service and was respected and admired for her sense of duty and commitment to charity," he said.

A book of condolences is available in the main lobby of the legislature for the public to sign.