Doug Ford says neither he nor caucus members will endorse anyone for Conservative race
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says neither he nor his Progressive Conservative caucus members will be endorsing anyone for the leadership of the federal Conservative party.
When asked about it Tuesday at an unrelated announcement in Brampton, Ont., Ford said both he and the people in his caucus have their hands full supporting the people of Ontario.
One of the candidates for the Conservative leadership is Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, who was the leader of the Progressive Conservatives before Ford.
Several of the people in Ford's caucus were serving members of provincial parliament at the time of Brown's leadership, but the majority had supported current Health Minister Christine Elliott for the top job, and did not stand by him when scandal ended his time as party leader.
Sexual misconduct allegations, which Brown denies, were published months before the 2018 election by CTV, which recently resolved a defamation suit Brown launched over the story.
Another leadership candidate is Roman Baber, who has been an independent member of the Ontario legislature since January 2021, when Ford kicked him out of the Progressive Conservative caucus after Baber voiced his opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater with a Ukrainian flag off to one side in his frame, Zelensky implored members of the House of Commons and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Canadians among 'most numerous nationalities' in Ukraine's foreign legion: spokesperson
Canadians are currently 'one of the most numerous nationalities' represented among the fighters in Ukraine's foreign legion, a spokesperson tells CTV National News.
Trudeau, Joly, Anand among hundreds of Canadians banned from Russia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Anand are among hundreds of Canadians banned from Russia in retaliation for supporting Ukraine.
Canada hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine invasion
Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Parliament, Canada announced it is imposing sanctions on 15 more individuals who the federal government says have 'enabled and supported President Putin's choice to invade a peaceful and sovereign country.'
Russian court fines woman for anti-war protest on state TV
A Russian woman who denounced the war in Ukraine during a live news bulletin on state television was fined 30,000 roubles (US$280) on Tuesday, a court said, after the Kremlin denounced her act of protest as 'hooliganism.'
Transport Canada investigating whether Freedom Convoy supporters aboard flight were screened for vaccination
Transport Canada is looking into a chartered flight that brought supporters of the so-called Freedom Convoy from Western Canada to Ottawa last month, to ensure passengers were properly screened for COVID-19 vaccination.
Hundreds of Canadians offer homes to Ukrainian refugees via Airbnb
Thousands of people, including hundreds of Canadians, have offered their homes to people fleeing the war in Ukraine after Airbnb announced it would temporarily house up to 100,000 refugees.
COVID-19 BA.2 subvariant may soon account for 50 per cent of all infections in Ontario: health minister
Ontario’s health minister believes the COVID-19 subvariant BA.2, which has been described as 'stealth Omicron,' may make up at least half of all infections reported in the province in the near future.
10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood
A 10-year-old girl is suffering from serious head injuries after she was severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.
Montreal
-
10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood
A 10-year-old girl is suffering from serious head injuries after she was severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.
-
Montreal college offering support after three students die in crash on Ontario highway
A Montreal CEGEP is offering support after three young men were killed in a crash on Highway 401 in Ontario over the weekend.
-
Quebec government called on to allow some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English schools
Quebec's association representing English schools is asking the government to consider allowing some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English public school on humanitarian grounds.
London
-
Potential college strike looms large for students, especially those with far bigger worries
The threat of a strike at Fanshawe, and 23 other Ontario colleges, is looming.
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater with a Ukrainian flag off to one side in his frame, Zelensky implored members of the House of Commons and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
-
OPP recover body of missing child who fell through ice near Mitchell, Ont.
Provincial police have located the body of a missing 10-year-old girl who fell through the ice of a creek near Mitchell, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Missing 10-year-old girl from West Perth found deceased
The 10-year-old girl, who went missing at Whirl Creek near Mitchell over a week ago, was found deceased on Monday.
-
-
One injured after vehicle hits hydro pole in Kitchener
One person has minor injuries after a car hit a hydro pole in Kitchener Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury Hydro refunding customers after flagging billing error
The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) says it has accepted Greater Sudbury Hydro's Assurance of Voluntary Compliance after it reported a billing system error that resulted in customers being overcharged over the course of four years.
-
'Toxic fish' in Porcupine Lake actually ministry error
Contamination testing from the provincial environment ministry in 2019 showed that fish in Porcupine Lake had dangerously high levels of the metals chromium, nickel and manganese.
-
Northern Ont. rail line reopened following derailment
Officials with Canadian Pacific Railway say there are no public safety concerns following a train derailment in northeastern Ont. on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
City disputes RTG's claim that Ottawa LRT was launched prematurely
The City of Ottawa is firing back at the consortium that built and maintains the Confederation Line LRT, disputing allegations that the city decided to launch the problem-plagued system prematurely.
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater with a Ukrainian flag off to one side in his frame, Zelensky implored members of the House of Commons and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
-
OCDSB votes against continuing mandatory masks in schools
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees have voted down a motion to keep masks mandatory in schools after provincial rules expires.
Windsor
-
WECHU reports 65 new high-risk COVID cases, two additional deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 65 new high-risk cases and 27 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
-
ElderCollege offering new slate of anti-fraud courses for older adults this spring
University of Windsor’s ElderCollege is opening registration for its spring courses on Thursday, and for the first time since the start of the pandemic, some courses will have an in-person learning option.
-
Ambassador Bridge protests cost city more than $5.6 million, says City of Windsor
The City of Windsor estimates the week-long protest at the Ambassador Bridge cost the city more than $5.6 million.
Barrie
-
Barrie woman charged in crash involving emergency vehicle on Hwy 401
A Barrie woman has been charged after an overnight multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 Tuesday.
-
Flesherton, Ont. woman helps nearly two dozen Ukrainians escape to Germany
Mission accomplished for Susanne von Törne.
-
Suspect breaks into two homes in same day in Mono: OPP
Provincial police say they are investigating two residential break-ins that happened on the same day by the same suspect in the Town of Mono.
Atlantic
-
Injured N.B. man says there was no warning ahead of missile attack on Ukrainian base
A New Brunswick man who was injured when a military base near Ukraine's western border was struck by Russian missiles on Sunday says there was no warning of the attack.
-
Sister confirms death of fisherman who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia
A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.
-
Victim of N.S. home invasion dies, family wants 'Justice For Vernon'
Adam Lawrence describes his stepfather, Vernon Doucet, as a man who would step up to help anyone in his community, anytime.
Calgary
-
Special Calgary council meeting to address police response to duelling protests
A special meeting of council is scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon at city hall, as elected members are expected to discuss the police response to last Saturday’s protests in the Beltline.
-
Adjournment for 4 Alberta border protesters charged with conspiracy to commit
Christopher Lysak, who is 48, is also charged with uttering threats, possession of a weapon and mischief to property over $5,000.
-
Calgarians could soon vote for Calgary's official bird
A Calgary councillor is hoping citizens will soon be able to vote for Calgary's official bird.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba reports one death, slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday
On the day Manitoba is dropping its remaining COVID-19 public health orders, the province is reporting one new death related to COVID-19, along with a slight drop in hospitalization numbers.
-
Suspects from Edmonton, British Columbia and Winnipeg arrested following drug trafficking investigation: police
Winnipeg police officers seized 28 kilograms of methamphetamine and $140,000 during an interprovincial drug trafficking investigation.
-
Some Manitobans still opting to wear masks despite end of restrictions
Manitobans are waking up to a new COVID normal, as the last of the provincial pandemic restrictions were lifted on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Surveillance images released in investigation into fatal shooting outside North Vancouver Superstore
Police located a suspect vehicle and released surveillance images in the days after a well-known gang member was fatally shot in a grocery store parking lot in North Vancouver.
-
Vancouver mayor earmarks $5M for 2026 FIFA World Cup bid
The City of Vancouver could chip in as much as $5 million in a B.C. bid to host FIFA World Cup games, according the mayor.
-
Beware of 'cracking, whumphing,' Avalanche Canada says in warning for B.C.'s South Coast
The risk of an avalanche along B.C.'s South Coast is 'considerable,' officials warned in the early days of spring break.
Edmonton
-
Kenney, LaGrange announce expansion of public charter schools Tuesday morning
Premier Jason Kenney will be joined by Education Minister Adriana LaGrange Tuesday morning to provide an update on the province’s plans to expand public charter schools throughout Alberta.
-
Alberta byelection: Can the NDP ride its polling popularity to a seat steal up north?
As voters go to the polls in northeastern Alberta Tuesday, there's much more on the line than who will represent Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche in the legislature.
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater with a Ukrainian flag off to one side in his frame, Zelensky implored members of the House of Commons and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.