Doug Ford's lawyers to appear in to court today to fight Emergencies Act summons
Lawyers for Ontario Premier Doug Ford and a top provincial minister are set to argue in court today in an effort to get the pair out of testifying at the federal Emergencies Act inquiry.
The Public Order Emergency Commission summoned Ford and then-solicitor general Sylvia Jones last week to testify at the inquiry.
Ford and Jones have applied to the Federal Court for a judicial review, arguing the summons should be quashed because they cannot testify due to parliamentary privilege, which provides immunity to sitting politicians.
The commissioner says Ford and Jones have overstated the privilege and that their application should be dismissed.
The commission is examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to end the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa and Windsor, Ont., last winter.
The commission wants to hear from Ford and Jones over how it handled the occupation in downtown Ottawa and the blockade of incoming traffic from the U.S. at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2022.
'Freedom Convoy' leaders to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
'Freedom Convoy' organizers are expected to testify at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act starting today. Several of the protest organizers, including Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, are facing criminal charges related to their involvement.
WATCH LIVE | Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
Pelosi suspect, a Canadian man, wanted to break U.S. speaker's knees, police say
The man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and 'break her kneecaps' to show other members of Congress there were 'consequences to actions,' authorities said Monday.
Moments before fatal police shooting at Vancouver Canadian Tire captured on surveillance video
On Day 1 of a coroner’s inquest, the jury was shown surveillance video from inside a Vancouver store where a man attacked employees, took a customer hostage, and stabbed a responding officer before being shot and killed by police in 2016.
Mom of last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan named Silver Cross Mother
We'll see you at Christmas. It was October 2011 and Candy Greff was standing outside a restaurant in Morinville, Alta., saying goodbye to her son Byron Greff. Little did she know that it would be the last time she would see him alive.
Toronto family buys 38-room funeral home for $599,999 and turns it into dream house
A Toronto family is dead set on turning a nearly 150-year-old former funeral parlour in Ontario into the home of their dreams -- even if it means putting up with a few ghostly roommates.
Menopause, hormone replacement and heart health: New Canadian guidelines
New guidelines informing the care of perimenopausal and post-menopausal woman in Canada have been released, backed by new data to help physicians know when to prescribe menopausal hormone therapy — and when it might not be worth potential risks.
Ukrainians grapple with power outages as winter approaches
Unpredictable rolling blackouts are increasing as the Ukraine government scrambles to stabilize the energy grid and repair the system ahead of winter. The cuts add another layer of angst and uncertainty to a population already struggling with the stress of nearly nine months of war.
Vehicle runs over man, 19, lying on a southwest Montreal street
A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was run over by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Montreal's Southwest borough. For reasons currently unclear, the man was already lying across the asphalt on St-Augustin Street when the van rolled over him around 4:45 a.m., injuring his upper body and sending him to hospital in critical condition.
Quebec health minister Dubé to hold press conference on ER overflows
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to address the overflow of emergency rooms (ERs) across the province. Last week, the ER tracker Indexsanté indicated that hospitals most affected by high occupancy rates were in Montreal and nearby regions. But the issue appears to have spread elsewhere in Quebec, according to the Tuesday figures.
Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
Bus delays and Cancellations for Nov. 1, 2022
A number of school buses are delayed or cancelled in the region due to the fog or driver shortage.
Is it fall or spring in the London region?
Spring-like temperatures are kicking off November in the London region. Fog advisories are also in effect with the chance of dense fog with visibilities near zero in areas including, London, Middlesex County, Huron-Perth and Oxford-Brant.
Fog advisory issued for Waterloo region sparks morning bus delays
Fog played a part in children's trick or treating Monday night and is affecting a number of their morning rides on Tuesday.
Multiple people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 401 crash
Highway 401 eastbound has reopened after a serious crash that saw seven people transported to hospital.
Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
Man shocked after catching 'super unheard of' fish in Toronto Harbour
Will Sampson and his friend went out for a full day of fishing in the Toronto Harbour on Sunday, and reeled in something unexpected.
NEW THIS MORNING | Business groups to federal government: bring employees back to the office now
Members of Canada’s business community are calling on the federal government to bring employees back to the office 'as rapidly as possible.'
-
Ottawa police failed to follow procedure to get help during 'Freedom Convoy': Blair
During dramatic testimony on Monday, former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly called out his former boss Bill Blair, who now serves as a federal minister, over his assertions that local police didn't follow proper procedure to get help they needed during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest last winter.
Spring-like temperatures kicking off November in Windsor-Essex
Is it spring or fall in Windsor-Essex?
Serious assault on High Street early Tuesday morning
Barrie police are on the scene of an investigation at High St. and Dunlop St. West after an early morning assault.
Early morning investigation on Coldwater Road in Orillia
Police are investigating an early morning weapons call on Coldwater Road and are asking the public to avoid the area near West Street.
Police testify at McKee murder trial in Barrie
Testimonies continued Monday morning in a Barrie courtroom with one of the first two police officers to respond to the McKee home when Bill McKee was killed in 2019.
'I could hear her breathing': Woman reports being held against her will at home in Harrietsfield, N.S.
A harrowing and bizarre incident is being investigated in a Halifax suburb, where a woman says she was held against her will until she escaped Sunday afternoon.
Portapique survivor of Nova Scotia mass shooting dies suddenly
A man who survived the mass shooting in Portapique, N.S., in April 2020 has died suddenly.
Blair insists he 'did not ask' RCMP to release information about N.S. shooting guns
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair is sticking to his stance that he did not interfere in a police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting of April 2020.
Homes evacuated due to large natural gas leak in northeast Calgary
Halloween was cut short for residents in a northeast neighbourhood after a large natural gas leak forced people from more than two dozen homes.
'She's not a medical doctor': Parents slam premier for masking comments
Tracey Bartie says her 15-year-old son Nate needs to wear an N-95 mask to school every day because he’s immunocompromised.
'Beyond disturbing': RCMP officers swarmed, vehicles damaged while breaking up large party in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP said their vehicles were swarmed by multiple intoxicated youth while they attempted to break up a wild house party in East St. Paul Saturday night.
'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway
A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.
Flour dumped in gas tank leaves Manitoba woman without car for months
An unusual case of vehicle vandalism and a missing gas tank left a Manitoba woman waiting months to get her car fixed and prompted her to leave one of her jobs.
Paramedics replace ruined Halloween costume after Vancouver boy hit by truck
A 12-year-old boy on his way to school in a joker costume, was hit by a truck while crossing Marine Drive near Main Street on his bike Monday morning.
Trustee-elect on Vancouver School Board deemed 'ineligible individual' by Canada Revenue Agency
A man recently elected as a school trustee in Vancouver has a long history of problems with the Canada Revenue Agency related to his work as a director or executive at a number of different charities that have been sanctioned by the federal agency.
U.S. man met and 'abused' Edmonton girl weeks before abduction, put her in trunk to cross border: prosecutors
An Oregon man "sexually abused" a 13-year-old girl in Edmonton weeks before he abducted her, smuggled her into the U.S. in his car trunk and raped her, a U.S. federal attorney alleged in court Monday.
-
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: New month, whole new weather pattern
Say good-bye to above-average temperatures in Edmonton. Most of the next 10 to 15 days will be below average.