Doug Ford election strategy reminiscent of money-saving 2018 campaign, Nik Nanos says
The Ontario Progressive Conservatives are staying true to what worked in the last provincial election by pitching ideas that will directly impact voter's pocketbooks, pollster Nik Nanos says.
In an interview with CTV News' Trend Line, Nanos referenced a cheque for about $170 that he received in the mail—a refund for licence plate renewal fees paid since March 2020.
"So, you know, the election's coming," he said. "When you look at things like this, it's very reminiscent of the last provincial election where Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives in Ontario effectively put things in the window to show that they were doing things, incremental things, to help the day-to-day lives of Ontarians."
Nanos tells Trend Line the refund, as well as the $10 daycare agreement, recently ratified by the Ontario and federal governments, can be compared to Ford's buck-a-beer promise during the 2018 provincial election.
During the previous campaign, the PC leader painted himself as someone who would put money back into the pockets of Ontarians. He promised to make alcohol more easily available at corner stores and said he would reduce the price of both gas and electricity.
It appears as though a similar strategy, in which Ford is marketed as a "yes" man, will be used to encourage voters to chose PC candidates at the ballot box this year.
"Buck-of-beer might have been ridiculed by some, but what was more important was that, at that time, Doug Ford, as the leader of the Progressive Conservatives, said, 'You know what, we need to help people,'" Nanos said.
In combination with the $10 childcare deal, Nanos says the licence plate renewal fee refund is the most recent part of a narrative in which the government portrays itself "as incrementally helping Ontarians on a day-to-day-basis pay the bills."
Nanos adds that pandemic recovery and increasing interest rates will likely play a significant role in the campaign, noting a significant portion of Ontarians say they've either cancelled major purchases or are having difficulties paying for the basic necessities due to financial hardship.
"I think what we're seeing is parties from all stripes, leadership aspirants from different parts of the conservative movement, are looking to tune in to that and to connect with that and to show voters that they have a plan to deal with the difficulty that many Canadians are dealing with."
Background
The full interview with Nanos can be found on Trend Line, a podcast that airs every second Wednesday on CTVNews.ca, Youtube, as well as other streaming platforms.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Man arrested in New York subway attack charged with terror
The man arrested Wednesday in the shooting of 10 people on a Brooklyn subway was charged with a federal terrorism offense, a day after the attack on a crowded rush-hour train.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 likely shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1 per cent and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.
Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions
Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 87 senators are now on the 'stop list' or 'black list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation.
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
'Not a breakout budget': No post-budget bump in support for Liberals, says Nanos
The federal Liberals are not seeing any bump in support following the release of the 2022 federal budget that unveiled new spending on housing, national defence, and progressive policy commitments, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Montreal
-
Quebec's sixth wave is still ramping up, says top doctor, but strict health measures are unlikely
People with COVID-19 symptoms should stick to ten days of COVID-19 precautions to protect their community from a 'troubling' rise of cases in Quebec, according to interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau.
-
12-year-old dies after being hit by bus in Longueuil
A 12-year-old child has died after being hit by a bus in Longueuil.
-
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
London
-
Former teacher to spend 22 months in jail after having sex with student at school
A former teacher with the Bluewater District School Board has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation after admitting to having sex with a female student “multiple times.”
-
New lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London; holiday hours at mass vaccination clinics
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 126 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, but no additional deaths.
-
London youth charged after property damage to a school
A London, Ont. youth has been arrested after a property damage to a school in the city.
Kitchener
-
St. Teresa in Cambridge short-staffed, closing for two days
Cambridge's St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School closing for two days due to staff shortage caused by COVID-19
-
Seven suspected stolen vehicles found in Brantford lake
Seven 1970’s model vehicles have been pulled from Mohawk Lake in Brantford.
-
Warmest day of the year so far as temperatures top 20 Celsius in Waterloo region
The temperature in Waterloo region has hit 20 degrees Celsius for the first time this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge suspect with pretending to be a cop
A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with recent incidents in Sudbury in which someone was impersonating a police officer.
-
'Laurentian did not have to file for CCAA protection,' auditor general concludes
Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said Laurentian University did not have to declare insolvency in February 2021, describing it as a deliberate choice.
-
Storms prompt weather alerts across northern Ontario
From winter storm warnings in the northwest to rainfall warnings in the northeast, most of northern Ontario is under a weather alert.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's wastewater signal for COVID-19 still hasn't peaked
A scientist monitoring the COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa's wastewater says the viral signal still hasn't peaked.
-
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
-
Keep Easter gatherings small and limit close contacts, Ottawa's top doctor urges
"We are still in the middle of a significant wave and taking these precautions will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community," medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said in a special statement on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
WECHU reports 51 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 131 new high risk cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new deaths, 131 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 51 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
-
What's open and closed Easter weekend 2022 in Windsor-Essex
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex over the Easter weekend April 13-17, 2022.
-
Committee recommends $5,100 raise for Windsor councillors
Windsor city councilors might be getting a $5,100 raise.
Barrie
-
Innisfil man faces more sexual assault allegations as additional victims come forward: OPP
An Innisfil man accused of sexual assault and child pornography involving underage girls appeared before a judge virtually from jail.
-
Man wanted in connection with violent Barrie parking lot incident
Police are hoping to identify a man wanted in connection with a bizarre chain of events that started in a Barrie parking lot Tuesday night.
-
Helmetless ORV driver tries to flee police in Muskoka
A Huntsville man faces a slew of charges after police say he tried to escape officers while riding an off-road vehicle in the Township of Lake of Bays.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 likely shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
-
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
-
Girl, 11, in hospital after being struck by bullet in Halifax shooting: police
An 11-year-old girl is in hospital after being struck by a bullet in Halifax Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
Former Alberta justice minister Jonathan Denis found in contempt of court
A former Alberta justice minister has been found in contempt of court for threatening to sue a plaintiff in the middle of her testimony in a civil trial.
-
Alberta announces 3 phases for curriculum rollout
Alberta expects to implement its entire new K-6 curriculum in time for September 2024, the government announced on Wednesday.
-
Luxury home sales surge illustrates high consumer confidence in Calgary
More than 420 homes, priced at over $1 million, sold in the city of Calgary during the first few months of the year, representing a huge surge over last year.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school football coach charged with alleged sexual assaults: police
Winnipeg police have charged a high school football coach with multiple alleged sexual assaults, some dating back to 2004.
-
Spring storm 'crawled' into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Southern Manitoba has been hit with a major spring storm.
-
Portage la Prairie student among victims of triple homicide, school division says
The Portage la Prairie School Division is mourning the loss of a student in a triple homicide that left the girl, 6, her younger brother, 3, and her mother, 32, dead.
Vancouver
-
Luxury real estate in Vancouver: 559 buyers bought condos worth more than $1M this spring
Even the luxury real estate market is being impacted by a supply shortage in Vancouver, a report on sales in the first quarter suggests.
-
Thief steals valuable sculpture donated to B.C. Children's Hospital
A piece of valuable art donated to B.C. Children’s Hospital to be displayed as part of a small outdoor “sanctuary” for patients and their families has been stolen, according to the hospital foundation.
-
Campaign to save century-old Swiss-inspired village in B.C. by group trying to preserve its history
A group trying to preserve a piece of British Columbia's history is asking for the public's help to purchase the land.
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces 3 phases for curriculum rollout
Alberta expects to implement its entire new K-6 curriculum in time for September 2024, the government announced on Wednesday.
-
High Level Bridge on track to get repair and top-deck pathway, rather than being torn down
The High Level Bridge is unlikely to be torn down and replaced, as the City of Edmonton further steered its plans Wednesday toward repairing and adding pedestrian space to the 109-year-old icon.
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon
Last Wednesday, the province reported 5,549 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 30 deaths and a total of 990 hospitalizations.