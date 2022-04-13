Doug Ford election strategy reminiscent of money-saving 2018 campaign, Nik Nanos says

The Ontario Progressive Conservatives are staying true to what worked in the last provincial election by pitching ideas that will directly impact voter's pocketbooks, pollster Nik Nanos says.

In an interview with CTV News' Trend Line, Nanos referenced a cheque for about $170 that he received in the mail—a refund for licence plate renewal fees paid since March 2020.

"So, you know, the election's coming," he said. "When you look at things like this, it's very reminiscent of the last provincial election where Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives in Ontario effectively put things in the window to show that they were doing things, incremental things, to help the day-to-day lives of Ontarians."

Nanos tells Trend Line the refund, as well as the $10 daycare agreement, recently ratified by the Ontario and federal governments, can be compared to Ford's buck-a-beer promise during the 2018 provincial election.

During the previous campaign, the PC leader painted himself as someone who would put money back into the pockets of Ontarians. He promised to make alcohol more easily available at corner stores and said he would reduce the price of both gas and electricity.

It appears as though a similar strategy, in which Ford is marketed as a "yes" man, will be used to encourage voters to chose PC candidates at the ballot box this year.

"Buck-of-beer might have been ridiculed by some, but what was more important was that, at that time, Doug Ford, as the leader of the Progressive Conservatives, said, 'You know what, we need to help people,'" Nanos said.

In combination with the $10 childcare deal, Nanos says the licence plate renewal fee refund is the most recent part of a narrative in which the government portrays itself "as incrementally helping Ontarians on a day-to-day-basis pay the bills."

Nanos adds that pandemic recovery and increasing interest rates will likely play a significant role in the campaign, noting a significant portion of Ontarians say they've either cancelled major purchases or are having difficulties paying for the basic necessities due to financial hardship.

"I think what we're seeing is parties from all stripes, leadership aspirants from different parts of the conservative movement, are looking to tune in to that and to connect with that and to show voters that they have a plan to deal with the difficulty that many Canadians are dealing with."