Doug Ford and other Ontario officials react to King Charles' cancer diagnosis

Top Ontario officials are wishing King Charles a speedy recovery following the news of his cancer diagnosis.

On Monday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced the King has “a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement reads, adding the King will keep up with State business and official paperwork.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed his well wishes for the King in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“On behalf of the people of Ontario, I wish His Majesty a fast return to good health. God save the King!” Ford wrote.

Charles was diagnosed with a benign condition on Jan. 17, after experiencing undisclosed symptoms. In his announcement Monday, the King revealed he disclosed his diagnosis to “prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, said she was saddened to learn of the King’s recent cancer diagnosis.

“During what must be a difficult time, I commend His Majesty for sharing his diagnosis publicly to help raise awareness of the impact that cancer can have on people’s lives,” Dumont said in a statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also sent his “very best wishes” to the King.

“I, like Canadians across the country and people around the world, am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer,” the statement, posted on X, reads.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Luca Caruso-Moro