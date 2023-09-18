Doug Ford and Olivia Chow to meet at Queen’s Park

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow are scheduled to meet on Monday for the first time since Chow was elected in June.

The premier was vocal about his feelings on Chow while she was running for the city’s top job, saying it would be an “unmitigated disaster” if she was elected.

In Chow’s first month in office, she received a 73 per cent approval rating while Ford’s approval dipped to a historic low earlier this month after two bombshell Greenbelt reports.

The items on their agenda have not been released, but in recent days, Chow has raised concerns about the provincial government’s redevelopment of Ontario Place on city land.

The meeting will take place at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m., followed by questions from the media at approximately 2 p.m.

