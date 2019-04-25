

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Two male victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a double stabbing in Scarborough’s Woburn area late Wednesday night.

It happened on Confederation Drive, near Markham Road, at around 11:30 p.m.

Police responded to reports that a man had been stabbed in front of a building. A victim was located and rushed to hospital by paramedics via emergency run.

A short time later, police located a second victim.

Toronto Paramedic Services said both men sustained serious injuries.

Police did not give an age for either victim.

There is now word on possible suspects or charges so far.