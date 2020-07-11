TORONTO -- One male is dead and another is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Hamilton late Friday night.

Gunshots rang in the southbound lanes of Red Hill Valley Parkway near King Street at around 10 p.m.

Police say two people were shot and one of the victims was later pronounced dead.

The second male was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to paramedics, they transported one male to hospital without vital signs last night. He is believed to be in his 20s of 30s, paramedics said.

The highway was shut down in the area last night for the police investigation.

The double shooting happened just hours after Hamilton mobster Pat Musitano was gunned down in a Burlington plaza on Friday afternoon.

Police have not indicated that there is any link between the two fatal shootings.