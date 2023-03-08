'Don't allow your dogs to bark': City tells owners to stop dogs from disturbing neighbours
The City of Toronto has raised eyebrows after installing signage at some city-run dog parks prohibiting excessive barking.
This week, residents reported signs placed at St.Andrew’s dog park, near Spadina Avenue and Adelaide Street, and Huron Street Playground, near Lowther Avenue and St. George Street, asking residents to prohibit their dogs from barking while at the park.
“Due to the closeness of the area residents, do not allow your dogs to bark and disturb the neighbourhood,” the sign reads.
“Excessive barking will not be tolerated,” it continues.
While there’s no City of Toronto noise bylaw specifically prohibiting “excessive” barking, residents can be fined up to $500 for amplified sound exceeding permitted levels outdoors, or for making, causing, or permitting noise that is unreasonable and persistent.
When reached for comment Wednesday, the City of Toronto told CTV News Toronto that it is working to “balance the needs of a range of park users and local communities.
“Signage was installed to remind users of the off-leash area to be considerate of nearby residents,” the statement said. “Although barking is expected at off-leash areas, excessive barking can be disruptive to neighbours.”
St. Andrew's playground and dog park can be seen above. (Andrew Brennan/CTV News Toronto)
Meanwhile, the move has been met with mixed reactions amongst residents.
“I’m a dog owner and completely understand [that] dogs bark in play, however there are some owners who spend the entire park visit looking at their phones while their poor pup is barking non-stop trying to get their attention,” one social media user commented underneath a photo of the sign.
Others felt the rule favoured nearby condominium residents.
“Marketing material for the condo building next door clearly showed the building was next to a dog park,” another user wrote. “Now the unit owners that had enough money to buy a unit bordering the park complains about dogs.”
Information on city-operated off-leash dog parks, along with locations and rules, can be found on the City of Toronto’s website.
A sign placed by the city in Wychwood Barns Dog Park can be seen above. (Handout by Dan Seljak)
Correction
A previous version of this article identified Huron Street Playground as Wychwood Barns Dog Park. This has been amended and updated.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments
After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter christened, will use royal title
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced Wednesday that their daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in California, publicly calling her a princess and revealing for the first time that they will use royal titles for their children.
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.
Scientists have revived a 'zombie' virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region's permafrost — a frozen layer of soil beneath the ground — and potentially stirring viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands of years, could endanger animal and human health.
'Record-high number' of people in Canada don't think they'll ever afford a home: survey
As home prices and interest rates remain elevated, a record number of non-homeowners think they’ll never afford a house, according to a new report released by Mortgage Professionals Canada on Tuesday.
Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge
A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.
opinion | These are the strategies the wealthy use to reduce their taxes
As tax deadlines approach, one of the top questions on people’s minds is, 'How can I reduce my taxes?'
Questionnaire reveals why some people are afraid of clowns
A recent survey reveals why clowns, even those at a harmless birthday party, can send some people running in the opposite direction.
Montreal
-
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants to make it illegal to evict a tenant in favour of an Airbnb
Quebec Solidaire (QS) considers it intolerable for landlords to evict tenants in order to convert their homes to Airbnb, especially in the midst of a housing crisis. QS spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is calling on the Legault government to quickly amend the Civil Code to prohibit evictions for the purpose of converting to tourist accommodation.
-
Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge
A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.
London
-
SUV rear ends school bus in Huron County
Minor injuries are reported to the driver of an SUV after a crash involving a school bus. Huron County OPP were called to the scene near Huron Park around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. No injuries were reported for people on the bus.
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS | The 'Worm Moon' over southern Ontario
Check out these viewer-submitted photos of the Worm Moon as seen from southern Ontario.
-
Will an extinct bird 'call' people to St. Marys?
An exhibit at the St. Marys Museum has long drawn strong visitor reactions. The taxidermy specimens are more than 70 birds and a few small animals first gathered over 110 years ago, and they are set in their original display cases.
Kitchener
-
Police, City of Waterloo tight-lipped on St. Patrick’s Day plans
With just over a week to go until St. Patrick’s Day, police and the City of Waterloo tell CTV News they have a plan in place – but it appears they’re keeping it to themselves.
-
Flair Airlines announces new destinations from Waterloo region airport
Flair Airlines announces new destinations from Waterloo region airport
-
Knife pulled on youths playing basketball in Kitchener: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a knife was allegedly pulled on a group of young people in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire at North Bay motel on Lakeshore Drive, people asked to avoid the area
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at a North Bay motel on Wednesday morning.
-
These Ontario cities are expected to see the biggest home price declines
While Toronto has seen a significant dip in home prices as borrowing costs have gone up over the past year, other places in Ontario are seeing an even more dramatic drop according to a new report released Monday.
-
How a 10-year-old Canadian girl is fighting to eliminate grocery store produce stickers
At 10 years old, Maya Thiru is leading her own plastic pollution campaign alongside a Canadian environmental advocacy organization that ultimately aims to ban plastic stickers seen on fruits and vegetables in grocery stores.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa city council declares intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ottawa city council has declared intimate partner violence an epidemic.
-
Gatineau, Que. mansion built too close to road can remain standing, court rules
A multimillion-dollar home built too close to the street in Gatineau, Que. will be allowed to remain standing, Quebec's highest court has ruled.
-
Ottawa turns to temporary shelters as city searches for permanent housing solutions
Ottawa is turning to its pandemic-era temporary shelters to house vulnerable people while the city comes up with a long-term plan to find permanent homes.
Windsor
-
Two urns stolen during theft from Chatham vehicle
Chatham-Kent police are looking for the public’s help after two urns were reported stolen from a vehicle.
-
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.
-
'Men's Only Edition' Ford Explorer celebrates women in auto industry
Ford Motor Company is celebrating women in a unique way.
Barrie
-
Deadly collision on County Road 27 in Springwater under investigation
One person has died and another is in critical condition following a collision in Springwater Township Wednesday morning.
-
How an app helped officers quickly locate lost hikers
Police credit an app with helping officers quickly locate a lost and cold couple hiking in a conservation area in Bradford.
-
Food bank takes new approach to help growing number of people struggling with food insecurity
The Barrie Food Bank is changing its approach to help the growing number of individuals and families experiencing food insecurity in the community.
Atlantic
-
WestJet officially cancels flights between Moncton and Toronto starting in May
Travellers looking to fly between Moncton, N.B., and Toronto will have one less airline option after WestJet confirmed that services between the two locations will be removed as of April 30.
-
Nova Scotia court quashes hospital CEO's conviction for fraud, calls for new trial
Nova Scotia's highest court has quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to pay for $47,000 in personal expenses, including flights for family members and Netflix fees.
-
Atlantic Lottery identifies $31 million jackpot winner
It has been a mystery up until now but Atlantic Lottery will reveal the winner of the $31 million Lotto Max Draw ticket that was sold in Cape Breton.
Calgary
-
Walcott chastises 'intolerant' protests of drag queens, calls on Calgarians to support 'most vulnerable'
In a letter released Tuesday, Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott condemned the actions of protesters who he says "hope to erode our freedoms" by first targeting the most vulnerable members of society.
-
RCMP investigating pipe bomb explosions in southern Alberta town
Mounties are investigating two separate pipe bomb explosions in the town of Claresholm, Alta., that damaged garbage receptacles.
-
Calgary man charged in connection with 5 robberies in northwest
A Calgary man faces multiple charges in connection with five robberies of local businesses that took place earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP told feds it could offer advice to Winnipeg police on landfill search: document
A newly released document shows the head of the RCMP told Ottawa the national police force could offer guidance to the Winnipeg police on searching a landfill for the remains of two First Nations women.
-
'Record-high number' of people in Canada don't think they'll ever afford a home: survey
As home prices and interest rates remain elevated, a record number of non-homeowners think they’ll never afford a house, according to a new report released by Mortgage Professionals Canada on Tuesday.
-
'It's concerning': Three shootings within 48 hours leave Winnipeg residents on edge
Winnipeg residents are concerned after three shootings took place over a 48-hour period.
Vancouver
-
Red Robin fires manager at B.C. restaurant who allegedly berated staff, threw cheese sauce at guest
The assistant manager of a Red Robin restaurant in Prince George has been fired over an altercation on Sunday night that was anything but family-friendly.
-
'We went flying': B.C. couple questions why RCMP officer not facing charges in alleged road rage incident
A B.C. couple say an RCMP officer—who is awaiting trial on criminal charges related to an on-duty shooting – crashed into their car during what they describe as a road rage incident on Christmas Day.
-
Annual count of Metro Vancouver homeless underway after pandemic hiatus
More than 1,000 volunteers have fanned out across Metro Vancouver for the first homeless count since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Police release photo, video after stabbing outside ETS bus
Police have released photos and video of a male who violently assaulted another man in west Edmonton last month.
-
NDP promising free birth control for Albertans if elected in May
Alberta's NDP is promising to follow in the footsteps of B.C.'s NDP and make birth control free if it wins the next provincial election.
-
Growth in Grades 4-9 classes restricting school choice: Edmonton Public Schools
Class sizes are growing at Edmonton Public Schools, with the largest growth happening at the Grade 4 to 9 level, where the average ranges from 23 to 26 students.