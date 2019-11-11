TORONTO -- There have been so many complaints about Don Cherry’s rant on Hockey Night in Canada, the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council (CBSC) says it can no longer accept feedback.

The 85-year-old said on Saturday on his weekly "Coach's Corner" segment that he's less frequently seeing people wearing poppies anymore to honour fallen Canadian soldiers.

He singled out those he believes are immigrants in Toronto, prompting a swift online backlash.

"You people ... you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that," Cherry said. "These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price."

On Monday, the CBSC, the agency that deals with viewer and listener complaints across Canada, put a statement on their website saying their “technical processing capacities have been exceeded.”

"The CBSC has received a large number of very similar complaints concerning "Coach’s Corner" broadcast on CBC (Sportsnet) on Nov. 9, 2019," the statement said.

"While the CBSC will be dealing with this broadcast under its normal process, it is not able to accept any further complaints."

The National Hockey League, Sportsnet and co-host Ron MacLean have all issued statements condemning what Cherry said on the program. Cherry has not commented thus far.

Hockey Night in Canada was a longtime CBC Saturday night staple, but the show and its games moved to Sportsnet when Rogers landed a 12-year, $5.2 billion national broadcast rights deal with the NHL that began in 2014.

The show is still broadcast on CBC in a sub-licensing deal with Rogers Media, which owns Sportsnet. But the show is run by Sportsnet and filmed in its studio in the CBC building in Toronto.

"As Rogers Sportsnet is the national rights holder for NHL Hockey in Canada, CBC has no purview over any editorial (choice of commentators or what they say) with respect to Hockey Night in Canada," CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson said in an email.

With files from The Canadian Press.