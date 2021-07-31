TORONTO -- A dog stolen in the city’s east end last week has now been reunited with its owners, Toronto police said.

According to investigators, a woman was taking her dog for a walk in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard when she engaged in a conversation with a man.

Police alleged the pair continued to talk near the man’s vehicle and at one point, the dog went into the car to cool off.

The man, police said, then pushed the woman and drove away with her dog inside.

In a news release issued Saturday, police confirmed that the dog, a female American Bulldog Pitbull mix named Stella, was found in good health on Friday and has now been reunited with her owners.

“There are no charges at this time and the investigation is ongoing,” police said.