Dog inside Mercedes stolen from Mississauga neighbourhood found: police
'Sassy' the dog appears in this photo. Police say Sassy was inside a vehicle stolen from Mississauga on Nov. 5, 2018. (Peel Regional Police handout)
CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 3:10PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 6, 2018 4:09PM EST
Police in Peel Region say a vehicle that was stolen from a Mississauga neighbourhood with a dog inside has been recovered and the dog is in “good health.”
‘Sassy,’ a miniature schnauzer, was inside a white two-door Mercedes when the vehicle was taken from the Kane and Mississauga roads area at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday.
Police said the Mercedes has not been seen since.
At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, police said the vehicle, and Sassy, had been found.
“Thank you to everyone for your assistance in putting the word out and contacting us,” police said in a tweet.
