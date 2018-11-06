

CTV News Toronto





Police in Peel Region say a vehicle that was stolen from a Mississauga neighbourhood with a dog inside has been recovered and the dog is in “good health.”

‘Sassy,’ a miniature schnauzer, was inside a white two-door Mercedes when the vehicle was taken from the Kane and Mississauga roads area at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the Mercedes has not been seen since.

At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, police said the vehicle, and Sassy, had been found.

“Thank you to everyone for your assistance in putting the word out and contacting us,” police said in a tweet.