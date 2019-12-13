Dog allegedly stolen from unconscious woman on TTC located
A dog named Charlie has been located after he was allegedly stolen while its owner was unconscious and suffering from a medial emergency on the TTC in October. (Toronto Police Service)
TORONTO -- Toronto police have located a dog that was allegedly stolen from a woman that was unconscious and suffering a medical episode on the TTC nearly two months ago.
Police said the incident happened at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 27 after officers were called to Kipling subway station for a medical emergency.
According to police, the 45-year-old victim entered the subway with her dog named Charlie before she suffered a medical episode and became unconscious.
When the victim awoke, she realized that her dog had been taken from her, police said.
In a tweet posted Friday night, Toronto police said that "someone" had turned Charlie in.
A "good samaritan updated all Charlie's shots," the tweet continues. Police said that the dog was even sporting a new coat.
Prior to locating Charlie, police issued a news release Friday, in an effort to locate the dog and identify a suspect they believed to have been responsible.